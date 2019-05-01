Jonas Brothers announce ‘Happiness Begins’ tour with first stop in Miami

(WSVN) - The Jonas Brothers are going back on tour.

Weeks after releasing their hit single “Sucker,” the brothers revealed their “Happiness Begins” tour dates.

The moment we've all been waiting for… The #HappinessBeginsTour is coming to a city near YOU. Can't wait to bring this show to life and hit the road with @beberexha and @jordanmcgraw! Tickets on sale next week 🔥 https://t.co/oO1hpzdzRf pic.twitter.com/4i17mJF2AS — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 1, 2019

The first stop is at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Aug. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will also be on the tour as special guests.

Presale tickets go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. EDT, and the general public sale begins May 10 at the same time.

The announcement coincides with the start of pre-orders for the band’s comeback album, also titled “Happiness Begins.”

For a complete list of tour dates, click here.

