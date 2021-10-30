MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Jon Bon Jovi has left a venue in Miami Beach where he was scheduled to perform with his band after testing positive for COVID-19, 7News has learned.

The prolific rocker was set to perform with his band at the Loews South Beach on Collins Avenue and 16th Street on Saturday evening.

Prior to the start of the concert, the audience was informed about the musician’s COVID diagnosis and that he would be unable to perform.

Jon Bon Jovi cancels Miami concert. Tested positive for COVID according to staff. ⁦@jonbonjovi⁩ ⁦@wsvn⁩ pic.twitter.com/Hrvn7ETEwG — Jessica Holly (@JhollyW) October 30, 2021

Video recorded by a 7News reporter captured Bon Jovi as he walked out of the hotel.

However, the rest of the band stayed behind and played for the audience as scheduled.

