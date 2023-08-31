(WSVN) - Miley Cyrus has been belting at the top of her lungs since she was Hannah Montana, but she’s also been topping the charts ever since, as a bona fide, real-life pop star. Now, in a new TikTok series, the 30-year-old hit-maker is looking back on her young days.

Miley cyrus is reflecting.

Miley (in a music video): I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun.

In her new single ‘Used to be Young.’

Miley (in a music video): You say time is going to change me. That’s fine; i’ve had a good run.

But also, over on TikTok.

Miley (in an interview): This is a series inspired by my new song.

Where she’s sharing stories.

Miley: I think what I loved about cheerleading so much is it taught me about hard work and dedication, and you only get out what you put in.

Miley: Having every day the relationship between you and other humans, being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity and my connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”

Plus, her father is, you know, Billy Ray Cyrus!

Miley: When I was born, my dad had the number one country song.

Billy (in a music video): But don’t tell my heart, my achy breaky heart.

What a classic. But Billy’s relationship to fame, she says, is wildly different.

Miley: When he feels special or important it’s like healing a childhood wound and I’ve always been made to feel like a star. So, I think that’s the difference.

Aww — and we all know what made her famous.

Miley: This is the audition. (Young Miley in audition clip) — Come on take the time and dance with me. Ooh!

This chicken pot pie commercial.

Miley: I had a spit bucket underneath my feet, and I was spitting it out every single take and my mom was mortified.

Just kidding, Hannah Montana!

Miley: This is from the final episode of Hannah Montana. The drama — ooh. This is how I say goodbye to everyone now. Ooh! Yeah yeahhh.

Miley: Originally, I was wasn’t auditioning for Hannah, I was auditioning for the best friend, Lily. Then, they wrote back and said if I could put myself on tape as Hannah.

And Billy, as her on-screen dad.

Miley: Here’s the video of us doing our handshake. And the rest is history.

Miley: My record label told me that “See You Again” wasn’t going to be a hit, but my fans decided otherwise.

Now, 18 years later.

Miley: Hannah’s for kids. Miley’s for grown-ass men in heels.

Miley (in an interview): I know I used to be crazy. That’s ’cause I used to be young.

Miley has so many good songs, but at the ripe-old age of 30, she’s not young or fun anymore? She’s just starting!

