Who doesn’t love Disney movies, or ice skating, or high-flying acrobatics? You won’t find any such person. With Disney on Ice, you get them all. For more, here’s an ice guy: Alex Miranda.

The only thing that could make “Disney on Ice” better is … actually, I don’t think it can get better. It’s your favorite Disney characters, all kinds of impressive stunts.

Well, maybe if there were a battle to the death like Medieval Times? OK, probably not.

Tired of this heat?

Alex Miranda: “Esteban, what are you doing? It’s cold! Put on a sweater!”

Skate on over to the BB&T Center in Sunrise for “Disney on Ice.”

William Ott, “Disney on Ice”: “Even during the ‘Frozen’ segment, you might even see some snow.”

You heard that right, kids!

Adriene Ott, Disney on Ice: “Kristoff and Anna, and of course, Elsa and Olaf.”

But that’s not it.

William Ott: “There’s so many different acrobatic elements.”

One in every number!

Alex Miranda: “It is so cool! Oh, what’s up, Jamie?”

Jamie, performer. Disney on Ice: “Nothing much, Alex. Just keeping it casual.”

William Ott: “And the skating itself is world class.”

And “Mickey’s Search Party” is back with all your favorite characters.

Alex Miranda: “Coco! I loved ‘Coco.’ That movie made me cry.”

Adriene Ott: “Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ and she flies in the air. You’re going to see Eric and Ariel.”

But how can Ariel swim on ice? I asked her myself.

Rachael, “Ariel,” Disney on Ice: “You’ll have to come to the show to find out.”

Hmm … very coy, but she did show me how to dress like a Disney star.

Rachael: “It’s from our ‘Under the Sea.’ We’ve got a skirt from ‘Coco’ here.”

Alex Miranda: “Aww.”

Rachael: “This is one of your ice harvesters from ‘Frozen.'”

“Beauty and the Beast” in the house, too.

Alex Miranda: “I would kill this.”

Jensel rides a hoverboard on ice, which can only be explained by magic. Well, that and…

Jensel, performer, “Disney on Ice”: “We have these little spikes here, so we spike the wheels so we don’t slide into the ice.”

Alex Miranda: “So it grips into the ice?”

Jensel: “Yeah.”

All I managed to do was spin in circles. but I had a better grip of the larger-than-life props.

Isabella, performer, “Disney on Ice”: “And they’re actually a lot heavier than you’d assume.”

Alex Miranda: “Really? Let me see.”

Isabella: “They’ve got some weight to them.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, come on, Isabella!”

By the way, we have a real life fairy tale here. Adriene and William are married!

Adriene Ott: “He started as a hockey player. We met at home, and I taught him how to figure skate, so it is definitely like the cutting edge movies.”

Just like that movie.

Tickets start at $19. Don’t forget!

Alex Miranda (singing): “Rememberrrr meeeeee…”

Catch “Disney on Ice” at the BB&T Center in Sunrise now through Sunday, and then the FTX Arena in Miami next Thursday through Sunday.

FOR MORE INFO:
Disney on Ice at BB&T Center

Disney on Ice at FTX Arena

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox