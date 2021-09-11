Who doesn’t love Disney movies, or ice skating, or high-flying acrobatics? You won’t find any such person. With Disney on Ice, you get them all. For more, here’s an ice guy: Alex Miranda.
The only thing that could make “Disney on Ice” better is … actually, I don’t think it can get better. It’s your favorite Disney characters, all kinds of impressive stunts.
Well, maybe if there were a battle to the death like Medieval Times? OK, probably not.
Tired of this heat?
Alex Miranda: “Esteban, what are you doing? It’s cold! Put on a sweater!”
Skate on over to the BB&T Center in Sunrise for “Disney on Ice.”
William Ott, “Disney on Ice”: “Even during the ‘Frozen’ segment, you might even see some snow.”
You heard that right, kids!
Adriene Ott, Disney on Ice: “Kristoff and Anna, and of course, Elsa and Olaf.”
But that’s not it.
William Ott: “There’s so many different acrobatic elements.”
One in every number!
Alex Miranda: “It is so cool! Oh, what’s up, Jamie?”
Jamie, performer. Disney on Ice: “Nothing much, Alex. Just keeping it casual.”
William Ott: “And the skating itself is world class.”
And “Mickey’s Search Party” is back with all your favorite characters.
Alex Miranda: “Coco! I loved ‘Coco.’ That movie made me cry.”
Adriene Ott: “Belle from ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ and she flies in the air. You’re going to see Eric and Ariel.”
But how can Ariel swim on ice? I asked her myself.
Rachael, “Ariel,” Disney on Ice: “You’ll have to come to the show to find out.”
Hmm … very coy, but she did show me how to dress like a Disney star.
Rachael: “It’s from our ‘Under the Sea.’ We’ve got a skirt from ‘Coco’ here.”
Alex Miranda: “Aww.”
Rachael: “This is one of your ice harvesters from ‘Frozen.'”
“Beauty and the Beast” in the house, too.
Alex Miranda: “I would kill this.”
Jensel rides a hoverboard on ice, which can only be explained by magic. Well, that and…
Jensel, performer, “Disney on Ice”: “We have these little spikes here, so we spike the wheels so we don’t slide into the ice.”
Alex Miranda: “So it grips into the ice?”
Jensel: “Yeah.”
All I managed to do was spin in circles. but I had a better grip of the larger-than-life props.
Isabella, performer, “Disney on Ice”: “And they’re actually a lot heavier than you’d assume.”
Alex Miranda: “Really? Let me see.”
Isabella: “They’ve got some weight to them.”
Alex Miranda: “Oh, come on, Isabella!”
By the way, we have a real life fairy tale here. Adriene and William are married!
Adriene Ott: “He started as a hockey player. We met at home, and I taught him how to figure skate, so it is definitely like the cutting edge movies.”
Just like that movie.
Tickets start at $19. Don’t forget!
Alex Miranda (singing): “Rememberrrr meeeeee…”
Catch “Disney on Ice” at the BB&T Center in Sunrise now through Sunday, and then the FTX Arena in Miami next Thursday through Sunday.
FOR MORE INFO:
Disney on Ice at BB&T Center
