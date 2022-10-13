Derek will begrudgingly do leads. Being trapped on a cruise ship can be pretty rough, but imagine if that cruise ship is a million miles from home in deep space.

Hugh Laurie is the captain of a space cruise ship in “Avenue 5,” and his passengers are about to revolt.

Hugh Laurie will bury the truth to stay calm in Season 2 of “Avenue 5.”

Hugh Laurie: “As ever, you find us trapped on board an errant spacecraft on a voyage that was supposed to take a pleasant number of weeks. That is now turned into an unmeasurable number of years.”

Except everything is not fine.

Hugh Laurie: “It is mostly, though, about how a large number of people in a contained space can keep from tearing each other to pieces. It’s a sort of, it’s a kind of a grown up ‘Lord of the Flies’ survival story.”

Thanks to the pandemic, there was a two-year gap between seasons of the space story, but the show’s creator says you can’t tell.

Armando Lannucci: “It was like we just picked up from our conversations from the previous week, really. It just got going really quickly. It was just once everyone’s back together again, it just flowed beautifully, really. It was great fun.”

