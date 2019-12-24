Join Deco in looking back at what 2019 had to offer

What a year it’s been for entertainment news. Right? Alex started working at Deco, a bunch of celebrities got married, box office records were broken, and did we mention Alex got a job at Deco! Let’s take a look back at 2019.

Celebrity scandals didn’t disappoint in 2019, including the college admissions scam with Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

A legal battle between “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett and the city of Chicago started with Smollett facing 16 felony counts.

He was accused of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack, but the charges were ultimately dropped.

R. Kelly is spending Christmas behind bars.

He’s awaiting trial for multiple sex crimes. The singer pleaded not guilty.

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek revealed he’s battling stage four pancreatic cancer.

Meanwhile, Vanna White took over the wheel for the first time in the show’s 35-year history while “Wheel Of Fortune” host Pat Sajack recovered from emergency surgery.

Several stars tied the knot this year.

Dwayne Johnson married longtime girlfriend Lauren Hashian. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schawarzenegger got hitched, and J-lo and A-Rod announced their engagement — complete with an Instagram post of that ring!

2018’s biggest wedding was 2019’s big baby news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their son, Archie, to the royal family.

The Oscars top prize, Best Picture, went to “Green Book”.

Olivia Colman and Rami Malek each nabbed an Oscar for best actress and actor.

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” From Billie Eilish was Billboard’s top album of 2019.

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus was the song of the year.

Several blockbusters made box office history.

Disney’s live-action remakes, “The Lion King” and “Aladdin”, topped the billion dollar mark globally.

“Joker” became the first R-rated movie ever to surpass a billion bucks worldwide, and “Avengers: Endgame” beat out “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing movie of all time.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.