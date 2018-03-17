If Deco Drive needed someone to go on a dangerous adventure on a faraway island, the last person we’d send is Johnnie-U. (Nothing personal.) But we did send him to preview a movie about it. He’s breaking down the new “Tomb Raider” in a review that proves to be more treacherous than one might expect.

Hey, folks! Johnnie-U here, and I’m here with my review of “Tomb Raider.” In this movie, Lara Croft is asked to sign some papers to inherit her missing father’s fortune. When she stumbles on a message from him, about an island off of Japan and a myth about a wicked woman with deadly powers entombed there.

So Lara sets off to see what it’s all about — but the only problem is, when she gets there, she finds some bad guys trying to find the same woman to use her powers for evil.

Now she has to try and stop them — and that’s where the difficult tomb raiding begins.

Well, folks, “Tomb Raider” is a good, entertaining flick … with some problems.

I really loved Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, and in this remake, she isn’t a fake, almost superhuman person. She is flawed and emotional, which make her a relatable character.

The movie has some exciting action scenes and some nail-biting suspense.

The only problem I really had, and it’s kind of a big problem, is that I wanted more tomb raiding. I wanted more traps and puzzles to solve.

Well, folks, I wouldn’t raid the theaters this weekend to see “Tomb Raider,” but its is good enough for a Sunday matinee or a rainy-day rental.

I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.