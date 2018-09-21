Boy George once said, “In time, there could have been so much more, the time is precious, I know.” Deco’s Johnnie-U is saying his time is precious, and when it comes to “The House with a Clock in Its Walls,” it could have been so much more.

Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here with my review of “The House with a Clock in Its Walls.” All right, now, in this movie, a little boy named Louis who has recently become orphaned goes to stay with his eccentric uncle in his mysterious house. He soon learns his new guardian is a warlock and can do real magic.

But there’s a problem. The house has a clock hidden within its walls that was placed there by a bad warlock, and they have to find it and stop it from doing whatever diabolical deed it was created for.

Well, folks, I wish I could wave my magic wand and make this flick fun, but this magical movie lacked magic. It had all the ingredients for an entertaining time, but the story was too jumbled to keep it together, and with a PG rating, I didn’t feel it was filled with enough excitement and wonderment. It lacked that enchanting thing that would keep kids captivated.

I don’t think any form of wizardry can magically make this movie worth your time, so I say park your broom and sit this one out. I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

