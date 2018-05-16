A special mom is taking center stage in theaters: Melissa McCarthy is going back to school in “Life of the Party.” The life of the Deco party, Johnnie-U, tells us that the party is worth your RSVP.

Oh, hey folks, Johnnie-U here. I may be getting a little bit older, but I can still party. Anyway, I’m about to go see the new movie “Life of the Party.” When I come back, I’m gonna tell you guys all about it.

All right, now, in this movie, a middle-aged woman, Deanna, played by Melissa McCarthy, is blindsided when her husband asks for a divorce. So she does what every divorcee does: goes back to college to finish her degree.

The only thing is, her daughter is a bit apprehensive because she goes to find herself. But on her quest to find herself, Deanna, now known as Dee Rock, embraces the college lifestyle, with frat boys, hanging with her daughter and her sorority sisters, and of course, partying.

Well, folks, this was a fun little movie. I didn’t love it, but it was entertaining. The whole “older person in college” thing has been done before, but Melissa McCarthy can certainly bring the funny.

Now, this isn’t a nonstop laugh fest. Not all the jokes worked, but when they did, I found myself seriously laughing, to the point I couldn’t catch my breath.

Well, folks, “Life of the Party” wasn’t a rager. It was more like a Sunday funday matinee that you can take your mom to.

I’m Johnnie-U and this has been my movie review.

