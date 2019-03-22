Johnnie-U says doppelganger chiller ‘Us’ underwhelms

One Johnnie-U is a lot to handle, but two? Oh, boy! Johnnie is his own worst enemy for his review of Jordan Peele’s “Us.”

Hi, folks, Johnnie-U here, and I’m about to see “Us.” Well, not like us as in collective we, per se. I mean, I’m about to see Jordan Peele’s new movie, titled “Us,” and when I comes back, I’m gonna tell you all about it.

(Why do I make everything so difficult?)

All right, now, in this movie, a happy, all-American family goes on a beach vacation … when something terrifying from the mother’s past comes back to finish what it started years ago: her evil twin, if you will, wearing red coveralls.

And if that isn’t bad enough, it turns out the problem is much bigger than they could have imagined, and now they have to find a way to fight back.

Well, folks, I was so excited about seeing this movie, as I’m sure you are, too … but I hate to be the bearer of bad news: This flick was awful.

I mean, I like Jordan Peele’s filmmaking style. He’s very clever … but for a horror flick, I was expected to be scared stupid.

But there was nothing terrifying about “Us.” I felt no suspense and no jump-out-of-your-seat moments. It was way too long, and the twists? No that twisty.

Well, folks, this highly anticipated movie was highly disappointing to me. I don’t like “Us.” I mean, I like us, but — I’m not gonna do that again. Just skip it.

I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

