(WSVN) - If you ever cross Denzel Washington in “The Equalizer 2,” you could end up in the hospital, or worse. If you get on Johnnie-U’s bad side, well, you’ll just end up with a bad movie review. Johnnie-U is back with his take on Denzel’s first-ever sequel.

Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here, with my review of the new movie “The Executioner.” Wait, that’s not right. “The Exterminator.” No, that’s not it, either. Uhhh, “The Exfoliator?”

OK, OK, “The Equalizer 2,” starring Denzel Washington. All right, now, in this movie, the Oscar winner reprises his role as Robert McCall, the ex-CIA agent and badass vigilante that rights the wrongdoings for the people in his community.

But this time, he does it hiding behind a job as a Lyft driver. The real problems arise when someone he loves is murdered, and now he has to find out who did it and do what he does best.

And that’s to kick some serious butt!

Well, folks, what can I say? I loved the first “Equalizer,” but this one, not so much. Denzel is amazing, as expected, and the action and fight scenes were brutally fun to watch. There was even some light, chuckle-inducing comedy to break up the violence, but the story moved a little slow, and I felt none of the emotion toward his motive for revenge. Also, this sequel lacked that thrill you get when the good guy goes after the bad guys.

Well, folks, “The Equalizer 2” isn’t equally as good as the first, but I say, if you really wanna see it, wait to rent it.

I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

