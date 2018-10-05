Johnnie-U fancies himself a real-life cowboy, so he’s been chomping at the bit to review “The Sisters Brothers.” Lucky for him — and us — he got to check it out this week. Here he is to let us know if we should go west.

Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here, and I’m about to go see the new Western flick “The Sisters Brothers,” — and it’s time for a costume change! I love being a cowboy, and when I come back, I’m gonna tell you guys all about it.

All right, now, in this movie, Joaquin Phoenix and John C. Reilly play the Sisters brothers. They’re also two well-known assassins hired to track down a man who is said to be a thief. And out here in the Wild West, you get to thieving, you get a belly full of lead.

But there’s a problem. A detective, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, has learned that the man they’re looking for is a chemist who has devised a foolproof way to prospect gold. He keeps the chemist a few steps away from the brothers to cash in on the rush, and the search is on.

Well, cowpokes, I gotta say this here flicker show is aces high. It wasn’t filled with huge CGI and hang-on-the-edge-of-your-seat suspense, and yet I was pleasantly enjoying it. It was dramatic, seasoned with just enough comedic relief.

I thought all the characters worked well together, and the acting with this cast was everything I would have hoped. I found myself feeling delighted and continuously entertained.

Well, giddy-up, folks. “The Sisters Brothers” is a good little movie that I think you should mosey on over to theaters and check out. I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

