Johnnie-U gives honest review of new Liam Neeson movie ‘Honest Thief’

He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaccckkk! Deco’s Johnnie-U is reviewing movies again. He’s been isolating alone in theaters since before it was cool, and tonight he’s giving us his “honest” opinion.

Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here. I’m dressed up like this because I’m starring in a little indie film called “The Reluctant Thief.” It’s still in the works.

Anyhoo, I’m about to go see Liam Neeson’s new flick “Honest Thief.” I know, it’s a little coincidental. Anyway, when I come back, I’m gonna tell you guys all about it.

All right, now in this movie, Liam Neeson plays a bank robber known as the “In-and-Out Thief” that has stolen over $9 million, but he wants to come clean and return all the money because he’s found his true love and wants to start a fresh new life with her.

The only problem is the FBI agents he confesses to turn the tables on him, and Liam needs to catch the bad-good guys to clear his name and right his wrongs once and for all.

Well, folks, I have to be honest, this movie was unwatchable. I expected so much more, but it felt slapped together like they were writing it as they shot it. Bad writing at that: there was no character development, no real exciting action, the story was extremely predictable. It was like watching a bad Lifetime movie.

Well, folks, there’s not much more to say about “Honest Thief” except don’t bother, unless you don’t mind being robbed of your time.

I’m Johnnie-U, and this was my movie review.

