Johnnie-U gives his honest review on the ‘Honest Thief’

He’s baaaaaaaaaaaaccckkk! Deco’s Johnnie-U is reviewing movies again. He’s been isolating alone in theaters since before it was cool and tonight, he’s giving us his “honest” opinion.

Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here. I’m dressed up like this because I’m starring in a little indie film called “The Reluctant Thief.” It’s still in the works, anyhoo, I’m about to go see Liam Neeson’s new flick “Honest Thief.” I know, it’s a little coincidental. Anyway, when I come back, I’m gonna tell you guys all about it.

Alright, now in this movie, Liam Neeson plays a bank robber known as the “In-and-Out Thief” that has stolen over $9 million but wants to come clean and return all the money because he’s found his true love and wants to start a fresh new life with her.

The only problem is the FBI agents he confesses to turn the tables on him and Liam needs to catch the bad-good guys to clear his name and right his wrongs once and for all.

Well folks, I have to be honest, this movie was unwatchable. I expected so much more, but it felt slapped together like they were writing it as they shot it. Bad writing at that, there was no character development, no real exciting action, the story was extremely predictable — it was like watching a bad Lifetime movie.

Well folks, there’s not much more to say about “Honest Thief” except don’t bother, unless you don’t mind being robbed of your time.

I’m Johnnie-U, and this was my movie review.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.