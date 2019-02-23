Johnnie-U’s been busy this week binge watching the entire “How to Train Your Dragon” series. He’s letting us know if the final installment is gonna set the movie world on fire.

Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here. I got myself a pet dragon! His name’s Gary; he’s a little disobedient.

Luckily, I’m gonna go see “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.” When I come, back, I’m gonna tell you guys all about it.

All right, now, in this movie, our hero Hiccup and Toothless, his dragon companion, are together again, but Toothless is feeling a bit lonely in the girl dragon department.

All of a sudden, he stumbles upon an alluring “Light Fury.”

The only problem is, there’s a mean old dragon hunter that wants to exterminate the last of the Night Furies, so Hiccup has to find a place that only existed in myth called the “Hidden World,” where his people and the dragons can live in peace and harmony.

Folks, I’ll admit, I hadn’t seen any of these movies until Monday, but I have to say I am in love with this series.

“The Hidden World” is so much fun. It has a great little story. There’s something for the kids, and it’s just as entertaining for adults. It’s comical, with some added suspense.

The animation is so beautiful to look at … and gosh darn it, the story is so sweet I couldn’t help but — I’m not crying, it’s just all the smoke in here.

Well, folks, I am not full of hot air when I say, if you like the first two, you’re gonna love “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

I’m Johnnie-U, and this has been my movie review.

