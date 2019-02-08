Taraji P. Henson and Tracy Morgan star in “What Men Want.” This week, our own Johnnie-U hopes to answer that question — with a little help from his better half. Take it away, Johnnie.

Johnnie-U: “Hey, folks, Johnnie-U here.”

Lauren-U: “And Lauren-U, too.”

Johnnie-U: “That’s right, I’ve brought my wife this time because we’re about to go see the new movie “What Men Want,” and somehow, she always knows what this man wants. (thinking to himself) She’s trying to steal my spotlight.”

Lauren-U: “Hey!”

Johnnie-U: “What?”

Lauren-U: “And when we come back, we’ll tell you all about it.”

Johnnie-U (thinking to himself): “It’s just that she’s so gosh darned pretty.”

Lauren-U: “Awwww. Come here, you!”

Johnnie-U: “All right, now, in this movie, Taraji P. Henson plays a sports agent who is having trouble moving up in her male-dominated agency, because she can’t seem to connect with her co-workers. That is, until one night, a psychic inadvertently gives her the ability to hear what men are thinking. It’s a good think [my wife] can’t do that.”

Lauren-U: ‘It wouldn’t be worth my time to try.”

Johnnie-U: “The only problem is, she soon finds out this gift may actually be a curse, affecting all her relationships and making her, well, less relatable.”

Johnnie-U (singing to himself): “I’m a little teapot, short and stout. This is my handle, and this is my spout.”

Johnnie-U: ‘Well, folks, I’ve got to be honest: I was on the fence with this flick, but then I got to thinking …” (cue crickets) And you know what? I thought it was pretty entertaining. Sure the story’s been done before, and the guys thinking like morons is a cheap gag, but when this movie is funny, it is side-splitting.”

Lauren-U: “The theater was laughing so hard and for so long, we missed out on some of the dialogue, and Taraji P. Henson can really deliver the comedy, physically and verbally.”

Johnnie-U (thinking to himself): “And she’s not that bad to look at, either.”

Lauren-U: “He’s not wrong.”

Johnnie-U: “Well, folks, if a good laugh is all you want, then head to theaters this weekend and check out “What Men Want. I’m Johnnie-U.”

Lauren-U: “And I’m Lauren-U.”

Johnnie-U: “And this has been our movie review.”

Lauren-U (thinking to herself): “Glad this doofus can’t hear what I’m thinking. That would be a disaster.”

Johnnie-U: “Hey!”

