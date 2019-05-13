‘John Wick 3’ stars Dacascos, Dillon talk amping up action franchise

John Wick is back, and this time around, everyone’s getting along and they’re replacing guns with hugs. Just kidding! It’s as violent and action-packed as the first two, and then some. Deco’s Chris “Mr. Hugs” Van Vliet hung with the stars today in SoFlo.

They say the third time’s a charm — and this is the third time we’ve seen Keanu Reeves as John Wick. Let me tell you, this is the Wickiest “John Wick” yet.

Ian McShane (as Winston): “What do you need.”

Keanu Reeves (as John Wick): “Guns. Lots of guns.”

Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick for the third time, and yes, there’s more guns, more knives and more fighting than ever before.

Mark Dacascos (as Zero): “I’ve been looking forward to meeting you for a long time.”

Keanu’s co-stars, Mark Dacascos and Asia Kate Dillon, were in Miami Monday and gave us the lowdown on why this “John Wick” is straight up wicked.

Chris Van Vliet: “Do you remember the first time you watched ‘John Wick,’ what your reaction was like?”

Mark Dacascos: “I think I spent most of the time going (jaw drops), ‘Oh, oh, oh, oh!’ Pretty much, right?” (laughs)

Yeah, that sounds about right.

So, if you’re new to the franchise, John Wick is a legendary hit man, but in the last movie, he broke his organization’s cardinal rule. Now they’ve turned on him and put a $14 million bounty on his head, so he’s on the run trying to escape everyone, and everything, who is now trying to kill him.

Asia Kate Dillon (as The Adjudicator): “Mr. Wick broke the rules. I trust you understand the repercussions if he survives.”

Asia Kate Dillon: “The sequences in the film are longer than in the first two films. You have sequences that are one, two, three, four, five minutes long, where you can see that it’s Keanu and/or Mark and/or any of the other incredible stunt people that are actually doing the work.”

No kidding! The action here is unlike anything you’ve seen before.

Chris Van Vliet: “The action in ‘John Wick 1’ was amazing. ‘John Wick 2’ took it up a notch. How are you guys outdoing it here in number 3?”

Mark Dacascos: “It’s a bigger, deeper movie, and I think that was part of it, is that knowing that the ‘John Wick’ franchise has such a huge fan following, Chad and Keanu, they felt the pressure to amp it up.”

Mark Dacascos (as Zero): “So far, you haven’t disappointed.”

Chris Van Vliet: “We see in this movie, Mark, that you can kill anybody with pretty much anything, so if we were to look around this room right now, what’s the first thing you would grab?”

Mark Dacascos: “I’d swat at the microphone, maybe, the chairs, anything that you could kick. You know, anything you can handle, for distraction or to hurt.” (laughs)

“John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” kicks into theaters on Friday, and I laughed at the end there when Mark was talking about all of the things he could kill me with in the room … but it was mostly nervous laughter. I mean, Keanu Reeves kills a guy with a book in this movie. A book!

