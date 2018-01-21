John Stamos’ fiancee debuts baby bump via Instagram

John Stamos’ fiancee debuted her growing baby bump via Instagram, Sunday.

Model Caitlin McHugh showed off her bump for the first time publicly since the couple announced the pregnancy in December.

The 54-year-old Fuller House star couldn’t be more excited after proposing to McHugh in Disneyland back in October after two years together.

This is the couples first child.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.