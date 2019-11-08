John Legend visits Miami in support of amendment restoring felon voting rights

MIAMI (WSVN) - Singer John Legend paid a visit the Metro Justice Center in Miami to show his support for Amendment 4, Friday.

Amendment 4 is the voter-approved constitutional amendment that passed in the 2018 mid-term election that would restore voting rights to people who have been convicted of felonies and have completely served their terms in the state of Florida.

Legend made a visit to the Justice Center because the 11th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida held a docket to hear motions in cases that may have their sentences reduced under a program that was created by the State Attorney’s Office to help more convicted felons serve their complete terms so that they can go back to the ballots and vote during the 2020 Presidential election.

