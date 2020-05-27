John Krasinski explains why he sold ‘Some Good News’

(CNN) — John Krasinski revealed exactly why he sold his quarantine YouTube series, “Some Good News,” to ViacomCBS.

“It was one of those things where I was only planning on doing eight of them during quarantine, because I have these other things that I’m going to be having to do very soon, like ‘Jack Ryan’ and all this other stuff,” Krasinski told Rainn Wilson on “Hey There, Human,” the daily Instagram Live series that Wilson hosts for SoulPancake. “More than that…writing, directing, and producing — all those things — with a couple of my friends was so much.”

Krasinski explained: “I knew it wouldn’t be sustainable with my prior commitments.”

He said he felt his options were to end the series or sell it so someone else could keep it going.

“I would love to keep doing the show from my office forever,” Krasinski said. “It just wasn’t sustainable.”

Wilson himself appeared on “Some Good News” twice, once in a “The Office” virtual reunion episode.

While Krasinski won’t be regularly hosting the new version of the show, he will still be involved.

“In eight weeks [Some Good News] went from not existing to now being on one of these huge news networks,” Krasinski continued. “We have a lot of really fun stuff planned, and I can’t wait to dig in. I’m going to be a part of it whenever I can, and I’m going to host a couple [episodes] and bring on a different community of people. But we’re really, really excited about it. I’ve received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me. That’s probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life.”

