John C. Reilly ventures into the wild west in ‘The Sisters Brother’

John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix are feeling all John Wayne-like in their new movie. It’s a comedic Western called “The Sisters Brothers.” Deco flew to the most wild, wild, west place we could think of — Toronto to challenge John to an interview duel.

John C. Reilly (as Eli Sisters): “We have enough money to stop for good.”

Joaquin Phoenix (as Charlie Sisters): “Stop what?”

John C. Reilly (as Eli Sisters): “Killing people.”

Joaquin Phoenix (as Charlie Sisters): “Haha, yeah right!”

John C. Reilly and Joaquin Phoenix are sibling assassins in “The Sisters Brothers.”

Joaquin Phoenix (as Charlie Sisters): “S-I-S-T-E-R-S. Like sisters.”

They’re setting out to meet up with a detective, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, who’s wrangled a chemist wanted by their boss.

Before we go any further — as SoFlo residents, we gotta ask: why did everyone back then wear long sleeves in the blistering heat?

John C. Reilly: “As you sweat, your clothes get kinda wet from the sweat, and then it evaporates? It’s this weird cooling effect, let’s just put it that way!”

Now that that’s out of the way, we can let you know that this is a Western with more than just shootouts. John thinks that’s because it’s based on a book.

John C. Reilly: “You read it and you’re like, ‘Whoa, this is what it feels like to kill somebody. This is what it feels like to be trapped in this life of a hired gun.'”

Though the movie does have shootouts and firing a gun, especially an old one, shooting was something the cast had to get used to.

John C. Reilly: “That’s a better version of a gun because it gives you a chance to think about what you’re gonna do before you just start spraying the town with bullets again.”

There’s also plenty of horseback riding, which led John to the most sentimental part of his time on set.

John C. Reilly: “I thought I was gonna be really emotional when I said goodbye to the different people in the film, but the only time I cried at the end of this film was when I was hugging my horse and saying goodbye to him and saying ‘Thank you’ to him. He retired after this movie. Yeah, he’s like in a pasture in Spain somewhere, living the high life.”

Enjoy retirement, Pollito. You’ve earned it.

“The Sisters Brothers” hits theaters in a couple of weeks.

