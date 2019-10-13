Joe’s Stone Crab hosts fundraiser for Children’s Home Society

Stone crab season doesn’t officially kick off until Tuesday, but crab lovers in Miami Beach got a tasty preview this weekend, and it was all for a good cause.

Joe’s Stone Crab opened its doors for its 106th season to host more than 400 guests for Claws for a Cause, a fundraiser for Children’s Home Society, Sunday.

Although the restaurant doesn’t officially open until Tuesday, attendees got a chance to tour the restaurant. They also had an opportunity to talk about issues children face in foster care.

