LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Fans lined up for hours outside a record store in Lauderhill to meet Joe Jonas, as he promoted his newly released album.

Fans were in disbelief, shedding tears as they met the pop star and took photos at the We Got The Beats Record Store, Friday afternoon.

“Happy tears, yes. These are good tears. I needed this,” said Ivanna Alvarez. ” We’ve been waiting for Joe and waiting for this album forever. It was so amazing.”

Hundreds of fans were up early and weathered the warm temperatures, as they waited in line for their chance to meet the pop star.

“Since about 9 o’clock this morning,” said a fan. “We are staying cool; it’s very hot out.”

Just hours before visiting the record store, Jonas released his new album, “Music for the People Who Believe in Love.”

It’s the singer’s first solo album release since “Fastlife” in 2011. His fans were left in disbelief at the wait finally being over.

“I’m so excited for this album. I’ve been waiting a long time for it,” said Morgan. “It’s been delayed, and we finally get to hear it.”

“I’m going to cry, I’m so excited,” a fan said. “I have waited, like, 20 years to meet him.”

Among the fans at the record store was April McAllister, who attended his live concert at ZeyZey Miami, Thursday night.

“It was an amazing – so let me put it this way: I am a Kevin girl but, you know, Joe has got me going,” McAllister said.

Jonas gave fans a preview of his newly released songs at the show in Miami, with McAllister getting a front-row view of the previous night’s performance on camera.

“Can you sing them?” 7News reporter Jessica Vallejo asked her.

“It’s a little hot here, probably not,” McAllister said. “I heard myself in my own videos, it was chaotic.”

McAllister spoke about specific lyrics she said have a strong meaning to her.

“He has a lyric that says, ‘But if waking up seems way too hard, and no one pulls you out the dark,’ it’s just a reminder there is always a reason to get out of bed,” McAllister said.

Several fans said the chance to meet Joe Jonas was worth enduring the scorching heat,

“Anything for Joe Jonas, to be honest. I will support him forever,” said Alicia Melville, who got to meet the singer.

Jonas’ new album is available now and features themes of gratitude, love and personal reflection, including the singer’s experiences as a father and friend.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.