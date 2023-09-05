(CNN) — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are going their separate ways.

The singer filed a petition for divorce in Florida on Tuesday in Miami Dade County, according to public records.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Jonas and Turner for comment.

The two began dating in 2016 and became engaged in 2017. At the time, Jonas posted a photo to his verified Instagram page showcasing Turner wearing her new engagement ring, with the caption reading “she said yes.”

Turner and the Jonas Brothers singer went on to have two weddings.

The first in 2019 in Las Vegas after attending the Billboard Music Awards, where they exchanged vows in front of a small group of family and friends during a ceremony led by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

News of their wedding first came to light when DJ – and wedding guest – Diplo posted a series of photos and videos from inside the venue. A representative for Turner later confirmed to CNN that the pair had indeed wed.

The “Game of Thrones” star and Jonas wed again in a lavish ceremony that took place at the picturesque Château de Tourreau in the south of France, according to Elle.

Turner shared a glimpse into the wedding days later when she posted a black and white photo of the couple during their recessional to her Instagram page, writing “Mr and Mrs Jonas” in the caption.

Maise Williams, who co-starred in “Thrones” alongside Turner, reportedly served as her Maid of Honor, and Jonas’s brothers and bandmates Nick and Kevin were also present at the French soiree.

Jonas and Turner are parents to two daughters who were born in 2020 and 2022.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.