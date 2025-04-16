MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami bakery received a star-studded appearance, one that had fans waiting for hours outside the business.

Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas appeared at Caracas Bakery in Miami’s “MiMo” district, Wednesday evening.

The singer made the announcement on his social media page, Tuesday, for fans in the area to attend.

“Miami! Hi. I’m not Mr. 305, but I feel like I’m Mr. 305’s cousin. I have something very exciting I’m doing tomorrow. Caracas Bakery, 5 p.m. onwards. Be there for a little exciting announcement. I want to celebrate with you all. So, Caracas Bakery, Miami,” Jonas said in a video posted to social media.

7News cameras captured a long line of fans who spent hours waiting for the star to appear. The line wrapped around the shopping plaza, located along the 7200 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

Some fans told 7News they got in the line at 3 p.m. and were optimistic about entering to get a sneak peek of Jonas.

“I love Joe. I’m visiting from Canada, so we love him, and we’re here!” said one fan. “I saw his post and I was like, ‘Gotta come.’ “

The Canadian fan said she’s optimistic about entering the bakery.

“We’ve been waiting, and they are rotating people in and out,” she said.

Other superfans said they grew up listening to Jonas and his brothers, and they couldn’t wait to meet him.

“I literately gasped when I saw it, and I immediately called in work. I took care of everything, and I bounced out of there,” said fan Ashley Wheetley, who drove from Cocoa Beach. “It shows how much we love him and we support him in everything he does.”

“I just want to marry him, you know?” said another fan.

The star arrived driving a classic car to a huge crowd in front of the bakery.

Cameras captured him posing for photos with fans as he made his way inside the bakery.

“Right now, I’m still shocked, but later on, it’ll hit me that I actually have a picture with Joe Jonas,” said another fan.

But he did make a quick comment before greeting more fans inside.

“I love Miami. I love Miami,” said Jonas.

The announcement was a new single, called “Heart By Heart,” that will be released on April 25.

Inside the bakery, Jonas posed for more pictures and served some pastries.

But for some fans, getting their sneak peek wasn’t enough. They wanted more of him.

“He came out for like what, 10 to 15 minutes? Like, I get he’s famous, he’s important, he’s trying to see everyone, but it kind of sucks, because we were in there since like 5:50 p.m., and we saw him for two seconds,” said fan Haydee Montes. “I can’t really complain, I got a picture with him.”

Overall, fans walked out with huge smiles on their faces and a lifetime experience to share with friends.

Wheetley said she left the bakery with an inspiration for her first tattoo: a “Heart by Heart” tattoo to always remember this day in Miami.

“I’ve never had the thought of getting a tattoo, but if Joe Jonas is gonna draw it, I’m going to do,” she said. “I am a little crazy — crazy for Joe Jonas. He’s such a cool dude, and he loves his fans.”

Jonas’ album will be released next month.

