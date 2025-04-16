MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami bakery received a star-studded appearance, one that had fans waiting for hours outside the business.

Jonas Brothers singer Joe Jonas appeared at Caracas Bakery in Miami’s “MiMo” district, Wednesday evening.

The singer made the announcement on his social media page, Tuesday, for fans in the area to attend.

“Miami! Hi. I’m not Mr. 305, but I feel like I’m Mr. 305’s cousin. I have something very exciting I’m doing tomorrow. Caracas Bakery, 5 p.m. onwards. Be there for a little exciting announcement. I want to celebrate with you all. So, Caracas Bakery, Miami,” Jonas said in a video posted to social media.

7News cameras captured a long line of fans who spent hours waiting for the star to appear. The line wrapped around the shopping plaza, located along the 7200 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

Some fans told 7News they got in the line at 3 p.m. and were optimistic about entering to get a sneak peek of Jonas.

“I love Joe. I’m visiting from Canada, so we love him, and we’re here!” said one fan. “I saw his post and I was like, ‘Gotta come.’ “

The Canadian fan said she’s optimistic about entering the bakery.

“We’ve been waiting, and they are rotating people in and out,” she said.

The announcement is expected to be a new single, called “Heart By Heart,” that will be released on April 25.

Jonas said he would be making the announcement and wanted to celebrate with the fans.

As of 6 p.m., Jonas had not arrived to the bakery, but the doors had started to open to allow a small group of people to enter at a time. He arrived later in the hour.

