Joaquin Phoenix talks ‘Joker’ with Deco ahead of film’s release

The Dark Knight’s main nemesis is getting even darker. Joaquin Phoenix is taking the iconic character to new heights, or new lows, depending on your point of view. Deco, Joker and — a man who clearly doesn’t love us any more — Chris Van Vliet is here with the story.

This movie is generating a lot of buzz, mostly because of how good this movie is, and also because of how good Joaquin Phoenix is in it. We chatted with him about becoming the Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix (as Arthur Fleck): “Is it just me, or is it getting crazier out there?”

In “Joker,” Joaquin Phoenix is Arthur Fleck, an aspiring comedian who, after being rejected by society, snaps and turns to a violent life of crime.

Joaquin Phoenix: “It’s really unique. It was like nothing I had ever read before.”

This movie is set long before the Joker we’ve come to know as Batman’s arch nemesis.

Joaquin Phoenix: “There were still elements from the DC canon of Batman. There were still references to that world, and yet it also felt like it was something that was brand new and stood on its own.”

Character in “Joker”: “Arthur, I have some bad news for you.”

Joaquin Phoenix (as Arthur Fleck): “*laughs hysterically*”

We find out what turns Arthur from we see here into the monster known as the Joker.

Joaquin Phoenix: “What I like about this movie is I think there are several different reactions that people can have, and they are all valid, and there’s something really exciting about being in a movie that requires the audience to participate with the character in a different way.”

But what’s interesting is you can’t always trust what Arthur says.

Joaquin Phoenix: “The thing is: I didn’t think about saying, ‘This may not be real.’ I’d say, ‘Whatever he’s saying, it’s very real to him.’ Now, whether it is objectively real — that’s questionable.”

So how does Joaquin describe the movie?

Joaquin Phoenix: “Irreverent and funny and twisted.”

Joaquin Phoenix (as Arthur Fleck): “When you bring me out, can you introduce me as Joker?”

Joker is in theaters this weekend, and if Joaquin looks a little different in the movie than in the interview there, that’s because he lost 52 pounds to get into character. Crazy!

