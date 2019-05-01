JLo adds 3rd tour date in Miami

(WSVN) - Due to popular demand, JLo has added a third SoFlo show to her It’s My Party tour.

JLo will now also be performing at the American Airlines Arena on Saturday, July 27.

The new date will follow the first tour dates that were scheduled for Thursday, July 25 and Friday, July 26.

Tickets for the new show on July 27 will go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m.

