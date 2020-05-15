Jimi Dred providing unique entertainment to Miami Beach first responders

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One reggae singer is keeping firefighters entertained every Friday in Miami Beach, safely from his condo.

The moment Jimi Dred wakes up in the morning, music is on his mind.

Jimi Dred: “I play reggae, rock, R&B, big band, Frank Sinatra, Nirvana, Bob Marley.”

But as the coronavirus upended his gigging routine, he had to find a new purpose.

Jimi Dred: “I cannot not do it. I have to do it. It’s a must.”

Dred began performing from his balcony.

Jimi Dred: “They were all like ‘Thank you so much for doing this stuff.'”

Every Friday evening at 7:30 p.m., he has been putting on a free show for his neighbors.

Jimi Dred: “They’re on their balconies, they’re having their dinner, they’ve got their bottle of wine, they’re having a great time.”

But he’s also developed an unlikely fan base across the alleyway.

Chief Frank Betancourt, Miami Beach Fire Rescue: “The personnel here stationed at fire station one, they got on the balcony and enjoyed it.”

Frank Betancourt: “You kind of hear the music playing; it’s loud enough but it’s pleasant.”

Jimi Dred: “A couple of weeks ago they had their windows open, they were all hanging out the window and saying, ‘Hey, what time do you start?'”

Frank Betancourt: “We have something to look forward to, and so do the other residents in the building, so it’s very much appreciated.”

Betancourt said Dred is doing more than just keeping the community entertained.

Frank Betancourt: “It’s uplifting. We’re all going through a rough time, trying to figure out how we’re going to adjust to this new normal.”

Jimi Dred: “It means the world to me because I have such high respect for these guys. I have a cousin who is a firefighter.”

Dred said these gigs aren’t that different from his normal routine.

Jimi Dred: “I would say at the end of the day it’s the same as being in a club. But the uniqueness of it, in a strange way is way cooler.”

For more info:

jimidred.com

786-298-7230

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.