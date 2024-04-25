Disney+ is set to release a compelling look into the life and legacy of Jim Henson with the premiere of “Jim Henson: Idea Man” on May 31.

Directed by Ron Howard, the documentary will offer an in-depth exploration of the creative force behind “The Muppet Show” and numerous other influential entertainment projects.

Henson, renowned for revolutionizing puppeteering, transformed children’s media and beyond by introducing a dynamic and engaging approach to puppet shows that captivated audiences worldwide. The documentary will delve into Henson’s creative process and the lasting impact of his innovations on the entertainment industry.

Viewers looking forward to understanding more about Henson’s imaginative contributions can catch “Jim Henson: Idea Man exclusively on Disney+ starting May 31.

