They say the eyes are the window to the soul, and Jessica Chastain is baring her soul in the new movie “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Deco’s resident eye candy, Alex Miranda, is here with more.

If Makeover Monday had a spokesperson, it would definitely be Jessica Chastain in this movie, because she gets the total transformation of a lifetime. Tonight, she and Andrew Garfield are preaching to the Deco Drive choir.

Jessica Chastain (as Tammy Faye Bakker): “Jesus keeps on taking me higher and higher. Jim’ll preach, and I’ll sing.”

All eyes are on Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Jessica Chastain (as Tammy Faye Bakker): “Hey, everybody! I just wanna love people.”

The actress stars in the biographical drama about the rise, fall and redemption of Tammy Faye Bakker, the petite televangelist with a larger-than-life personality.

Jessica Chastain: “She was four foot, four feet, 11 inches tall, teeny tiny little slip of a thing. She was so, like, cute as a button always, I think.”

Jessica underwent hours of makeup and prosthetics to transform into Tammy during different parts of her life, but she tells Deco she had a colorful connection to one of the looks.

Jessica Chastain: “I think it was the end of the film, in the ’90s, where I really felt so connected to her. I mean, maybe it was the redhead thing. We were both redheads, finally.”

The film also explores Tammy’s relationship with her husband Jim, played by Andrew Garfield.

Andrew Garfield: “He started out as a very sincere, God-loving young man who wanted to do good and who wanted to help.”

And the major financial scandal that led to their fall from grace.

Andrew Garfield: “That’s a really dangerous game to play.”

Tammy was well-known for her dramatic makeup looks, but Jessica says the thing that makes her feel the most confident has nothing to do with her appearance.

Jessica Chastain: “What makes me feel the best version of myself is when I make another person smile. Like, when I see pure joy come from another, even if it’s like an animal. It doesn’t have to be a human being. But anything that kinda creates happiness, that to me is like, this is why I’m here.”

As for Andrew, he feels his best when he gets in touch with his wild side.

Andrew Garfield: “I always get a big dose of healing and belonging when I’m in nature, whether it’s in the ocean or in the forest or in a lake.”

Jessica does all her own singing in the movie.

Jessica Chastain (as Tammy Faye Bakker): (singing) “I now am free.”

But as for what song gets stuck in her head most these days?

Jessica Chastain: “Love me, love me, say that you love me. That song. Love.”

Jessica Chastain (as Tammy Faye Bakker): “This is who I am.”

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” hits theaters on Friday.

