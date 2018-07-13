Jessica Biel gives behind-the-scenes tour of Michael Jackson’s secret dressing room

Justin Timberlake performed two shows in London this week. Thanks to Jessica Biel, we’re getting a behind-the-scenes look.

Justin hit the stage at London’s O2 Arena. He performed hits from his “Man of the Woods” album.

Wife Jessica shot some video backstage, but not of Justin.

She was too busy getting an exclusive look at the arena’s secret dressing room.

Jessica Biel: “This is called the Fab Room. Apparently these are Michael Jackson’s handprints. This room was made specifically for him.”

Jessica Biel: “Welcome to the Fab Room. Michael, thank you for having us.”

That’s Jessica giving a tour of a dressing room made for Michael Jackson. The actress posted the clip on Instagram.

The backstage room was built for Jackson’s “This is It” comeback show.

Of course, Jackson died, and the shows never happened.

Well, at least Justin got to use it.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.