‘Jersey Shore’ crew reunites in Miami for new show

The “Jersey Shore” peeps are a few years older now. They’re still hot messes — but now with kids and a new show! The cast reunited (and it feels so good) on Miami Beach, after filming season two of “Jersey Shore” in SoFlo — and they told Deco what they love about the Magic City.

Oh, yeah! The Jersey Shore crew is back — but this time, there’s one very big difference: the location.

In “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” the gang is bringing their talents back to South Beach. Ah, memories…

Snooki and Deena told us they love it here — but we wanted specifics on their favorite hangout spot.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: “Clevelander was awesome.”

Deena Cortese: “That was always our day-drinking spot.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: “Yes, we loved it there.”

Deena Cortese: “The music was great.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: “Basically, the whole strip of South Beach was just amazing.”

Which begs the question: Which party scene is better — Jersey or the 305?

Deena Cortese: “The vibe in Miami was so much better … but Jersey does have our heart.”

Though the girls say SoFlo has an advantage in something other than the vibe.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: “Everyone’s just very sexy and beautiful.”

Deena Cortese: “Yeah! So sexy. You have very hot girls over there.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: “Yes, and men.”

Deena Cortese: “Yeah.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: “Everyone is just good-looking.”

Why, thank you.

They also think that hands down, fans will enjoy “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” even more than the original series.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi: “Way better.”

Deena Cortese: “Yeah, I think the dynamic now is so much better, because we actually are so much closer and like a real family now. Back then, it was like we loved each other, but it was more coworkers — and now, it’s like legit family.”

Season one is just getting started, but they already have a place in mind for their next family vacay.

Deena: “We would like to bring it back to Jersey and let you guys see more of our lives.”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m.

