Jerk Chicken Wings/Publix Aprons Caribbean American Month Recipe

(WSVN) - Whenever we think about Caribbean food, one of the first things that come to mind is jerk seasoning. Chicken wings with jerk seasoning made from scratch are on the menu as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Jerk Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

1/2 yellow onion, chopped

1/2 cup green onions, sliced

6 cloves garlic

3 habanero peppers, seeded and chopped

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

2 teaspoons ground allspice

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

3 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/3 cup lime juice

Splash of orange juice

3 pounds chicken wing drumettes

Cooking spray

Method of preparation:

Put yellow onion, green onions, garlic, habanero peppers, fresh thyme, kosher salt, black pepper, allspice, dried thyme, cinnamon, cumin, nutmeg, vegetable oil, soy sauce, brown sugar and lime juice into a blender and blend until marinade is completely smooth.

Place chicken in a large bowl. Pour marinade over chicken and toss to coat completely. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and marinate for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking rack and add a baking rack to a baking sheet. Line the baking sheet with aluminum on the bottom. Cook for 30 minutes, then flip the wings and cook for another 30 minutes.

Serves: 6

