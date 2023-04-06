(CNN) — Jeremy Renner felt so close to death following his devastating snowplow accident on New Year’s Day that he made sure to communicate some final words to his family while in the hospital.

In a new teaser clip released on Wednesday for his interview with Diane Sawyer, the “Hawkeye” star said that after the accident, he was “writing down notes in my phone,” calling them his “last words to my family.”

Renner, 52, has spent the last three months recovering from the accident, which occurred when he attempted to save his nephew from getting hit by a snowcat the actor had been operating near his Nevada home.

A separate trailer for the interview included a description of Renner’s extensive injuries — a collapsed lung, eight ribs broken in 14 places, a broken eye socket and a pierced liver, among others.

Late last month, the “Mayor of Kingstown” star posted a video to his verified social media which showed the physical therapy he has been doing on an anti-gravity treadmill as part of his recovery.

“Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” Renner captioned the video.

In spite of the accident and his ensuing recovery, the Oscar-nominated actor is still active in the promotion of his upcoming projects, including his upcoming Disney+ series “Rennervations.”

“Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview — A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” will air at 10pm ET on April 6, on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

