(CNN) — Jeremy Renner is getting pampered a bit in the hospital.

The actor posted a video on the Instastories portion of his verified Instagram account Thursday that showed him getting a scalp massage while wearing a plastic cap and laying in a hospital bed.

The video was captioned, “ICU spa moment to lift my spirits. Thank you mama. Thank you sister. Thank all for you. For your love.”

“That was the first shower in definitely a week or so,” Renner can be heard saying through his oxygen mask. “Gross.”

The video was also shared on Renner’s verified Twitter account with a message reading, “A “not no [sic] great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”

He is continuing to recover from two surgeries following being injured by a snow plow on New Year’s Day near his Nevada home.

The Marvel star was clearing snow from a private driveway to help family members leave his house after gathering for the holidays when the accident occurred, his publicist previously told CNN.

According to the 911 call log released by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Renner was “completely crushed” by a snowcat vehcile in the incident.

CNN obtained the 911 call log through a public records request. The identity of the individual that made the call was redacted by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

The call to 911 was made at 8:55 AM local time on Sunday.

“Subject was run over by a snowcat,” the log reads. Responding person is screaming – responding person states subject is down and subject has been crushed.

It later identifies the subject as Renner.

“[Renner] is moaning loudly in the background — serious bleeding,” the 911 dispatcher notes in the call log. “[Renner] is bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries – [responding person] isn’t sure where all the blood is coming from.”

Another note in the log says that Renner was “completely crushed under a large snowcat [vehicle]” and that Renner has “extreme [difficulty] breathing.” It goes on to read that, “the right side of his chest is collapsed — upper torso is crushed.”

Some 49 minutes after the call was first made, the log indicates that that Renner was loaded into a helicopter transport en route to the hospital.

“[Renner] has all kinds of injuries but is currently [breathing] and [conscious],” the log reads.

Renner shared a selfie from his hospital bed on Tuesday to express his gratitude for the support he’s received.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner wrote. “Im (sic) too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

