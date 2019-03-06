‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

(WSVN) - “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek has announced that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Trebek made the announcement Wednesday in a video posted to YouTube.

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” Trebek said. “Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.”

Trebek has been the host of “Jeopardy” since 1984.

Last year, he signed a contract to host the show until 2022.

