(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez showed why she deserved the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award at Tuesday’s awards show in Los Angeles.

The singer and dancer turned in an energetic performance of some of her hits and also expressed her gratitude for the award which honors longstanding artists who have made a significant impact on the culture.

“Thank you. To everyone thank you to everyone who comes to a show, streams a song, sees a movie, follows me,” Lopez said. “You guys are the ones who give me the opportunity every day to live a life I couldn’t even imagine would come true when I was a little girl growing up in the Bronx.”

She also said the term “icon” stood for “I Can Overcome Negativity” and ended her acceptance speech with “And let me tell you something else, I’m just getting started. I love you!”

She was introduced by “Pose” star Billy Porter and was cheered on by boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The following are the other winners:

Song of the Year

“Levitating” – Dua Lipa

Female Artist of the Year

Olivia Rodrigo

Male Artist of the Year

Lil Nas X

Best Duo/Group of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Best Collaboration

“Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Album of the Year

“30” – Adele

Alternative Song of the Year

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Artist of the Year

Machine Gun Kelly

Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel

Måneskin

Alternative Album of the Year

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

Rock Song of the Year

“Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year

Foo Fighters

Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel

Mammoth WVH

Rock Album of the Year

“Medicine at Midnight” – Foo Fighters

Country Song of the Year

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Country Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel

Lainey Wilson

Country Album of the Year

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Dance Song of the Year

“Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish

Dance Artist of the Year

David Guetta

Dance Album of the Year

“Future Nostalgia” – Dua Lipa

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

“What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel

Yung Bleu

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

“The Off-Season” — J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

R&B Artist of the Year

Jazmine Sullivan

Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel

Giveon

R&B Album of the Year

An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year

“Pepas” – Farruko

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Latin Pop/ Reggaeton Album of the Year

KG0516 – Karol G

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

“La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Corta Venas — Eslabón Armado

Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel

Grupo Firme

iHeartRadio Icon Award

Jennifer Lopez

iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award

Megan Thee Stallion

iHeartRadio Tour of the Year

Harry Styles

iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award — Most Weeks at #1 at CHR (12 Weeks)

“Stay” — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

iHeartRadio Hat Trick Award — 3 #1 singles from the same album at CHR

Lil Nas X

Producer of the Year

Finneas

Songwriter of the Year

Omer Fedi

Label of the Year

Republic Records

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song: *Socially Voted Category

“good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category

#BTSARMY – BTS

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

“Butter” – BTS

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category

Bella Poarch

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category

“good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Comeback Album (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

“30” – Adele

TikTok Songwriter of the Year (New Category): *Socially Voted Category

Jax

