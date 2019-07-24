Jennifer Lopez Day declared in honor of singer’s 50th birthday

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - J.Lo is getting a big 50th birthday surprise as the city of Miami Beach will declare July 24th as Jennifer Lopez Day.

According to Lopez’s publicist, Mayor Dan Gelber and commissioner Michael Gongora will gift the pop star with the proclamation and the keys to the city Wednesday night.

Lopez is also throwing a party of her own, literally, with three shows for her “It’s My Party” tour July 25-27 at the American Airlines Arena.

Lopez has considered South Florida her home away from home. She owned an estate on N. Bay Road in Miami Beach and hosted a concert for then-Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre.

Most of Lopez’s music videos were filmed along South Florida’s beaches. For instance, the waters of Islamorada shimmered in her 2017 music video for the Spanish single “Ni tu ni yo.” She danced with Pitbull, the Miami-native rapper, in the 2013 video for “Live It Up” in Fort Lauderdale Beach, And her 2000 “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” video was filmed in downtown Miami and Key Biscayne.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.