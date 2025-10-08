(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited on the red carpet Monday night dressed in their best and putting forward a “friendly ex” vibe, but maybe don’t read too much into the encounter.

The pair, who split last year, appeared together, arms around each other and smiling wide for the cameras, on the red carpet for the new film “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

Lopez stars in the latest adaptation of the famed musical, and Affleck is one of the executive producers.

Their appearance together on the red carpet stirred chatter given their long history.

In the middle of an interview on the red carpet with “Access Hollywood,” Affleck is seen getting his ex-wife’s attention.

“You’re here,” she says to him before agreeing to get in a picture with him.

Affleck told “Entertainment Tonight” that he “wouldn’t dream of not being here.”

“This is an incredible story,” he said. “This is the kind of role I think that Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career, and she’s fabulous in the movie.”

The musical film follows a plot revolving around a political prisoner named Valentín who shares a cell with a window dresser named Molina. While imprisoned, they bond over the plot of a Hollywood musical starring actress Ingrid Luna.

Lopez stars as Ingrid Luna/Aurora/The Spider Woman.

Lopez and Affleck wed (twice) in 2022 and parted ways in 2024.

The marriage came more than 20 years after they first met on the set of the comedy “Gigli,” where they played criminals stuck on a job together and struck up a real-life friendship that later led to a romance. They called off a planned wedding in 2003, then got back together in 2021.

It’s not the first time Affleck has supported her since their breakup.

In November 2024, he praised Lopez for her performance in the film “Unstoppable.”

Yet, it seems Lopez wouldn’t mind moving away from talk of their relationship.

During an interview Monday with “Today’s” Craig Melvin she cut him off when he mentioned that there divorce was finalized while she was filming the movie.

“There you go!” she said to Melvin. “Look at this guy!”

Lopez gave Affleck credit for his role on the project.

“If it wasn’t for Ben, the movie wouldn’t have gotten made,” she said. “And I will always give him that credit.”

As for the divorce, Lopez said, “Things happen, you have to keep going.”

CNN has reached out to reps for Lopez and Affleck for comment.

