She’ll forever be the Queen of Soul, and she probably could have been the queen of a country if she wanted to. In “Respect,” we’re seeing how Aretha Franklin’s incredible life was so much more than chart-topping hits. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who can’t sing but tries his best, has the story.

There is no voice like hers — a once-in-a-lifetime musical icon, political activist and honorary spelling-bee champion — but when Aretha heard Jennifer Hudson’s voice, she knew it: nobody else could step into her shoes quite like J-Hud, and boy, are those some big shoes to fill.

When you think of Aretha Franklin, seven letters probably come to mind.

Alex Miranda: “I want you, Jennifer, to finish this sentence: Respect…”

Jennifer Hudson: “Find out what it means to me.”

Alex Miranda: “Respect…”

Jennifer: “Take care, TCB, oh!”

And that’s all the stars have for the one, the only…

Jennifer Hudson: “The Queen of Soul, period!”

In the new biographical drama “Respect.”

Aretha passed away in 2018, but she handpicked Jennifer Hudson for this role three years earlier, after watching the rising star in “The Color Purple” on Broadway. No pressure.

Jennifer Hudson: “That’s when you have to just trust yourself in what you do. Like, if God placed me here, I have no choice but to be prepared. If Aretha says, ‘Do this,’ then I guess I must be able to.”

The film shows how the icon used her voice to help the civil rights movement, along with the likes of Dr. Martin Luther King.

Announcer: “I’m honored to present Aretha Franklin Day!”

And how those legendary vocals were sometimes silenced by her abusive ex-husband, Ted White, played by Marlon Wayans.

Jennifer Hudson (as Aretha Franklin): “You’re not about to mess this up for me.”

Marlon Wayans: “He wanted to manage her and protect her, but he was just a damaged dude, and damaged people damage people, and it just became extremely toxic.”

Marlon, who’s best known for beloved comedies like “White Chicks,” says “Respect,” the song, has a whole new meaning for him now.

Marlon Wayans: “People still doubt sometimes, can I act?”

His dramatic acting chops rival some of the best in this impressive performance. He adds, there’s a lot to learn from.

Marlon Wayans: “The baddest ever. It’s not give me my respect, but you’ve got to own your own respect, and I respect myself to know what I have.”

Back to the girl from Chicago, who starred on “American Idol,” won an Oscar for “Dreamgirls,” and now this!

Should we already be talking about a biopic?

Jennifer Hudson: “Is this even real? I can’t believe this is even a question now. This is crazy!”

But who would play J-Hud?

Jennifer Hudson: “I would have to say Skye, young Aretha in this.”

Skye Dakota Turner (as young Aretha Franklin, singing): “Aretha is doing all right.”

“Respect” opens in theaters this Friday. If you need directions, just hop on the “Freeway of Love.” You can’t miss it.

