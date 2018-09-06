Jennifer Garner seeks revenge as Riley North in ‘Peppermint’

Jennifer Garner gets down and dirty in “Peppermint.” In real life, Jen’s a wholesome mom. But in this action thriller, you mess with her family and she comes looking for revenge.

Annie Ilonzeh (as FBI Agent Lisa Inman): “Five years ago, Riley North just disappeared completely off the grid.”

John Gallagher Jr. (as Detective Stan Carmichael): “So she spends the last five years doing what?”

Annie Ilonzeh (as FBI Agent Lisa Inman): “Training.”

In “Peppermint,” Jennifer Garner plays Riley North, who vanishes after her husband and daughter are killed by a drug cartel.

Thanks to crooked lawyers and dishonest judges, the perps go free.

That drives Riley underground to prepare for her ultimate goal: justice for her family.

Jennifer Garner: “She just goes into hiding, she shuts down her heart and she spends the next five years becoming a machine.”

It was a role Jennifer couldn’t resist.

Jennifer Garner: “I’ve never gotten the chance to play that kind of visceral need to defend or protect or take care of someone in your family.”

Jen didn’t cut any corners getting up to speed for the role.

Jennifer Garner: “You know boxing, kicking and then slowly incorporating choreography. And then on the side, I was also spending time with the Navy SEALs at the gun range.”

Co-star John Gallagher Jr. plays Detective Stan Carmichael.

John Gallagher Jr. (as Detective Stan Carmichael): “You honestly think Riley North did this?”

He was dazzled by Jen’s emotional range in the role of Riley.

John Gallagher Jr.: “Jen has to jump back and forth between these really, really vulnerable and really, really emotional moments in the film, and then five seconds later she’s really tearing it up.”

Riley North’s quest for justice causes a lot of damage in “Peppermint.”

Still, Jennifer can relate to her on a deep level.

Jennifer Garner: “The fact that she just says, ‘I don’t need any of you. I’ve got it, I’m taking care of this, I’m a mom and I’m gonna do what I need to do.'”

Juan Pablo Raba (as Diego Garcia): “How you really think this is gonna go?”

Jennifer Garner (as Riley North): “I will kill every one of you and then I’ll pretty much wing it from there.”

“Peppermint” will be out in theaters Friday.

