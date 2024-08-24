(CNN) — Professionally, the name “Jennifer Affleck” never really caught on for Jennifer Lopez.

As part of her divorce filing obtained by CNN, the singer and actress is requesting to have her name restored to “Jennifer Lynn Lopez” from “Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

Earlier this week, Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on what coincided with the second anniversary of their Riceboro, Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022. She listed the date of their separation as April 26, 2024, meaning that they were married for one year and nine months before parting ways..

The filing came after reports the pair have been living on separate coasts over the summer, with Lopez celebrating her birthday at the end of July in a Bridgerton-themed party that did not appear to include Affleck among the attendees.

In February, Lopez released “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” a documentary which told the story of her independently produced album “This Is Me… Now” and her decades-long quest for self-love.

In the film, Affleck said he learned to “compromise” with Lopez about her desire to be more public about their private life.

Their divorce marks yet another turn in a love story between two superstars that has played out in the spotlight over decades.

Lopez and Affleck’s marriage came more than 20 years after they first met on the set of the comedy “Gigli,” where they played criminals stuck on a job together and struck up a real-life friendship that later led to a romance. They called off a planned wedding in 2003, then got back together in 2021.

Lopez cited “irreconcilable differences” as cause for the divorce.

