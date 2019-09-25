Jenna Dewan is expecting her second baby

(CNN) — Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are becoming parents.

The couple announced Tuesday that they’re expecting their first child together. Dewan followed the Instagram announcement with a shot of her baby bump as she lay next to her daughter whom she shares with ex Channing Tatum.

“Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me,” she wrote, describing Kazee as a gift.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our family together,” she said.

The Broadway actor followed with a heartwarming tribute to his actress and dancer girlfriend.

“Well …the news is out. I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with,” the first-time dad-to-be wrote under a photo of Dewan cradling her bump.

The couple started dating after Dewan and Tatum announced in April 2018 that they planned to separate after nine years of marriage. Dewan and Tatum met while filming the 2006 movie “Step Up.” They got married in 2009 and have a young daughter together.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.