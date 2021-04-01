Jeffrey Dean Morgan uncovers ‘Unholy’ mysteries in spooky new horror film

This is considered Holy Week for many people. A very religious time — and a perfect time to take a leap of faith. The stars of “The Unholy” are telling us a story so miraculous, it’s scary.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (as Gerry Fenn): “There are people out there who don’t believe in your miracles. How would you respond to those folks?”

It’s heaven versus hell. In “The Unholy,” Jeffrey Dean Morgan tries to explain a girl’s connection to the Virgin Mary.

Cricket Brown (as Alice): “Seeing is believing.”

The girl says that she can channel the Virgin Mother — and make miracles happen.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (as Gerry Fenn): “Why do you think Mary chose you?”

Cricket Brown (as Alice): “I opened myself up and welcomed her in.”

Morgan’s a reporter checking out the story.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: “He witnesses a healing, and he can’t believe his luck, and that is kind of where the story kicks off.”

Think of “The Unholy” as the big-screen return of old-fashioned evil.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: “It’s a throwback to the films I loved growing up: ‘Exorcist’ and ‘The Omen’ and ‘Rosemary’s Baby.'”

The edge-of-your-seat spookiness is what Jeffrey loved about the movie. That, and that it was a quick read.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan: “I got the script, and I read it in one sitting. If I can read a script in one sitting, that is generally the sign of some good material.”

William Sadler (as Father Hagan): “When God builds a church, the devil builds a chapel next door. This is not the work of Virgin Mary. It’s the work of the unholy.”

Cricket Brown (as Alice): “Offer your souls to Mary.”

“The Unholy” starts Friday in theaters.

