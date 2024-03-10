MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s going to be a busy Sunday in South Florida.

Jazz in the Gardens has taken over Hard Rock Stadium this weekend, and it continues on Sunday.

The festival features headliners like Maxwell, Kirk Franklin and Babyface.

Besides the music, this year’s event features a new marketplace and a food truck village.

Sunday morning, the annual Calle Ocho Street Festival takes over from Southwest 14th to 27th avenues in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Closures around the area were already in place tonight, and roads won’t reopen until Monday morning.

Known as the largest Latin music festival in the country, the 15 blocks of partying will be filled with music, food and plenty of fun.

