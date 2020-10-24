Jay-Z launches his very own cannabis line called Monogram

(CNN) — You could say that Jay-Z is on fire.

To be blunt, there’s not much that the Grammy Award-winning billionaire rapper and entrepreneur doesn’t have his hand in. From streaming service founder to music executive to memoir writer, the 50-year-old is adding yet another title to his repertoire.

He launched a cannabis line called Monogram Friday. It’s a partnership with California cannabis company Caliva. The website teases glossy shots of marijuana, but gives no information on what it will offer or a release date. Would-be customers can check the site to be “first in line for the drop.”

A playlist entitled “Monogram: Sounds From the Grow Room” was also released this week on Jay-Z’s streaming service platform, Tidal. It’s got Bob Marley, The Beatles and Rihanna.

“Monogram marks a new chapter in cannabis defined by dignity, care and consistency,” the site reads. “It is a collective effort to bring you the best, and a humble pursuit to discover what the best truly means.”

A high profit industry

Although this is his first official line of cannabis with Caliva, Jay-Z joined the company in 2019 as its chief brand strategist.

“We think this is a sea (of) change in terms of the visibility to the industry,” Dennis O’Malley, chief executive officer of Caliva, told CNN Business. “We take this partnership with a lot of responsibility, a lot of humility, a lot of accountability moving forward.”

While it remains federally illegal, more than half of US states have legalized medical marijuana, with some of those allowing recreational use. While plans to expand the cannabis industry went up in smoke because of the pandemic, others suspect that more states could legalize marijuana in 2021.

In the meantime, there are other familiar names who have taken a hit at the weed industry.

Snoop Dogg, Whoopi Goldberg and even Martha Stewart have all had their own lines.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.