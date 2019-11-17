Jay-Z, Beyoncé host star-studded fundraiser at Seminole Hard Rock

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Superstar performers Jay-Z and Beyoncé hosted a fundraiser for a good cause in Hollywood.

The Shawn Carter Foundation gala was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Saturday night.

The black tie event featured a silent auction, blackjack tournaments and a special performance from Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

DJ Khaled and Robin Roberts were among the night’s guests.

All proceeds will go to the foundation’s scholarship funds and other programs.

