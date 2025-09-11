LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — The largest museum dedicated to filmmaking in the United States is celebrating the classic movie “Jaws.”

Fifty years after the movie’s release, the Academy of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles will open “Jaws: The Exhibition.”

The exhibit will have over 200 originals objects from the movie, including some that have never been shown to the public.

There will also be interactive elements, including a change for museumgoers to put themselves into one of their favorite moments from Steven Spielberg’s thriller, based on Peter Benchley’s novel.

Starring Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw and Lorraine Gary, “Jaws” was a box office smash and ushered in a new era of summer blockbusters. It won Oscars for John Williams’ score, Verna Fields’ editing and its sound mix.

“Jaws: The Exhibit” opens on Sunday and will run until July 2026.

