Morbius is also beautiful on some way. It’s a character from Marvel comics, and now he’s headed to the big screen. You might’ve thought that vampire fever was over, think again.

Jared Leto had abs in “Fight Club,” and a great tan in “American Psycho,” but after watching “Morbius,” maybe he should have listened to his dermatologist.

Alex Miranda: “The first time you saw this face on screen, I mean, it was terrifying.”

Jared Leto: “I was glad I was wearing a diaper, to tell you the truth. I would have ruined a good pair of underwear.”

It wasn’t always this way for biochemist Michael Morbius though, who suffers from a rare blood disease, but when he tries to cure himself, the experiment goes wrong, and, whoops, he infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Hate when that happens, but he also has help from Martine along the way.

Adria Arjona: “She’s a scientist and a doctor, and has so much hope for medicine.”

Played by Adria Arjona, who’s a South Florida girl herself.

Adria Arjona: “I knew you were from Miami. I felt it. I went to high school in Miami.”

Alex Miranda: “We love you right back.”

Matt Smith also stars in the fangy film, as Milo.

Matt Smith: “Let it be, man. Be a vampire, Michael. Do you know what I mean? That’s kind of how I felt about it, that’s how Milo felt about it anyway.”

Moral dilemma alert. What if you need to kill in order to survive? Director Daniel Espinosa says…

Daniel Espinosa: “That causes a crisis, and in the end, I think that he emerges, because he kind of accepts his full self, and that’s where he becomes the hero, you know?”

But if Matt could live as half-bat, half-human…

Matt Smith: “I’d be flying around the city all day every day. Getting on buildings, getting on the empire state building, bombing off it.”

Although I phrased the question differently for Jared.

Alex Miranda: “Jared Leto and half one of your iconic character, which one would that be?”

Jared Leto: “Paulo Gucci. He was so much fun, and he really had a love of life, but Morbius too, because although there’s that conflict, it’s quite an exciting life to live.”

And, I apologize for this, but since we’re talking about vampires…

Alex Miranda: “Team Jacob or you’re team Edward?”

Matt Smith: “Can I make a confession?”

Alex Miranda: “What?”

Matt Smith: “I’ve never seen ‘Twilight.'”

Alex Miranda: “I’m done. I’m done.”

“Morbius” hits theaters on April 1st.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox