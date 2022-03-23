Morbius is also beautiful on some way. It’s a character from Marvel comics, and now he’s headed to the big screen. You might’ve thought that vampire fever was over, think again.

Jared Leto had abs in “Fight Club,” and a great tan in “American Psycho,” but after watching “Morbius,” maybe he should have listened to his dermatologist.

Alex Miranda: “The first time you saw this face on screen, I mean, it was terrifying.”

Jared Leto: “I was glad I was wearing a diaper, to tell you the truth. I would have ruined a good pair of underwear.”

It wasn’t always this way for biochemist Michael Morbius though, who suffers from a rare blood disease, but when he tries to cure himself, the experiment goes wrong, and, whoops, he infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. Hate when that happens, but he also has help from Martine along the way.

Adria Arjona: “She’s a scientist and a doctor, and has so much hope for medicine.”

Played by Adria Arjona, who’s a South Florida girl herself.

Adria Arjona: “I knew you were from Miami. I felt it. I went to high school in Miami.”

Alex Miranda: “We love you right back.”

Matt Smith also stars in the fangy film, as Milo.

Matt Smith: “Let it be, man. Be a vampire, Michael. Do you know what I mean? That’s kind of how I felt about it, that’s how Milo felt about it anyway.”

Moral dilemma alert. What if you need to kill in order to survive? Director Daniel Espinosa says…

Daniel Espinosa: “That causes a crisis, and in the end, I think that he emerges, because he kind of accepts his full self, and that’s where he becomes the hero, you know?”

But if Matt could live as half-bat, half-human…

Matt Smith: “I’d be flying around the city all day every day. Getting on buildings, getting on the empire state building, bombing off it.”

Although I phrased the question differently for Jared.

Alex Miranda: “Jared Leto and half one of your iconic character, which one would that be?”

Jared Leto: “Paulo Gucci. He was so much fun, and he really had a love of life, but Morbius too, because although there’s that conflict, it’s quite an exciting life to live.”

And, I apologize for this, but since we’re talking about vampires…

Alex Miranda: “Team Jacob or you’re team Edward?”

Matt Smith: “Can I make a confession?”

Alex Miranda: “What?”

Matt Smith: “I’ve never seen ‘Twilight.'”

Alex Miranda: “I’m done. I’m done.”

“Morbius” hits theaters on April 1st.

